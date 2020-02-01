Pondy CM inaugurates sports & cultural meet for school students Karaikal, Feb 1 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inauguratedthe state-level sports and cultural meet for school students here on Saturday. Inaugurating the meet at the Government Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology campus, the Chief Minister said the meet was being held at Karaikal after a gap of 32 years.

He said over 1,000 students from various schools in the Union Territory were taking part in the three-day event. Puducherry Minister for Education and Agriculture R Kamalakannan presided.

District Collector A Vikranth Raja, Senior SP Mahesh Kumar Barnwal and other officials participated. The Chief Minister inspected a guard of honour by NCC, NSS cadets and sports meet participants. He also witnessed cultural events..

