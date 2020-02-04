Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMU Proctor resigns from post

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:57 IST
AMU Proctor resigns from post

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan on Tuesday resigned from his post, though he did not specify any reasons for the decision. He stepped down days after the university's Students Coordination Committee demanded resignation of top university officials, including the Proctor, "on moral grounds" in the wake of the campus violence on December 15.

"Khan has resigned and his resignation has been accepted," AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada said. He said Khan has resigned "voluntarily" and no reasons have been cited for this sudden move.

In his place, the Vice Chancellor appointed as Proctor Professor Mohamed Wasim Ali from the department of law. After the campus violence on December 15 last year, the Students Coordination Committee has been demanding the resignation of top university officials including the Proctor on moral grounds for the alleged police excesses on campus.

Spokesperson of the Committee Faizul Hasan told media persons that while the Proctor's resignation was "welcome", the student community would not dilute its demand for the resignation of other officials. Meanwhile, five students of AMU have been booked for burning the effigies of Union Home Minster Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during protests against the CAA.

Circle Officer Anil Sharma said they had been booked for raising slogans against Shah and Adityanath and burning their effigies at Duck Point inside the AMU campus. They were protesting against the recent law and order problems in the state during ongoing anti-CAA demonstrations.

Those booked are Amirul Jaish, Ammar Ahmad, Farhan, Asif Hussein and Nihad PV and some other unidentified persons. When contacted for details of the charges against the students, AMU officials said, "We are awaiting details".

Declining to comment further, they said, "Necessary action will be taken once details of the incident are received".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheen Bagh will be cleared once BJP comes to power: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday asserted that the process of clearing Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest, will begin once the BJP comes to power after the February 8 Assembly polls. The statement comes days after Thakur...

UPDATE 2-South African court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Zuma in graft trial

A South African court issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, after he skipped court on grounds of needing medical treatment, but the judge stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on May 6. Zumas l...

RBI employees' body meets Mamata over 'discriminatory'

A two-member delegation of the Reserve Bank Employees Association on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the discriminatory recruitment sanction for the state. The delegation said that of the total 926 posts of RBI a...

EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto

The European Commission will propose changes to the system for letting new countries into the EU to give existing members more say, in a bid to mollify France which has vetoed expansion of the bloc to six countries in the Balkans.In October...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020