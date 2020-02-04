Left Menu
Development News Edition

Presidency Univ VC back in campus hours after dramatic exit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:57 IST
Presidency Univ VC back in campus hours after dramatic exit

Presidency University Vice- chancellor Anuradha Lohia returned to the campus on Tuesday, hours after making a dramatic exit through the side door of her chamber to escape the clutches of agitating students. Lohia quietly slipped through the side door of her chamber on the first floor around 6 am, after remaining in confinement for nearly 16 hours, university officials said.

The vice-chancellor, however, made her way back to the campus at 3 pm, even as over 100 protesting students sat outside the main door and shouted slogans. "Yes, I am back in the university," she told PTI when contacted on Tuesday evening, without elaborating.

The agitating students said they will not prevent her from leaving, but continue with their sit-in outside Lohia's office. Among other demands, the protesters want immediate completion of the repair work in three of the five wards at the 130-year-old Hindu Hostel. They also want the eight sacked hostel employees be reinstated without delay.

The agitators had kept the VC hostage in her chamber since 2 pm on Monday to press for their demands. "We had demanded a categorical reply from the VC over our demands, a written note listing all the issues before allowing her to leave, but she escaped through a side door even as we were sitting outside the main door.

"We will not allow her to get away like this when she visits the campus again," Subho Biswas, one of the protesting students had said earlier in the day. The protesting students also demanded that the VC express regret in writing over the issue of female students allegedly been prevented from taking part in a convention on the day of Saraswati Puja in the campus, due to the hostel renovation.

Another student, Debnil Paul, on Tuesday evening said they do not want to disrupt academic or administrative work of the varsity. "We have met some of the faculty members this afternoon and told them we are not at war with our teachers, and are hopeful they will communicate our stand to the higher authorities and act as the bridge," he said.

Biswas alleged that despite repeated reminders, the authorities did not expedite the repair work of Hindu Hostel, and took "vindictive" action against those demanding its quick completion. Secretary of girls' common room, Shruti Roy Muhuri, said the university officials were dilly-dallying over timely completion of repair work in wards 3, 4 and 5 of the Hindu Hostel since last year.

Two wards of the hostel, under repair for three years, were opened in November 2018 after agitation by students. The Hindu Hostel building, located adjacent to the university, was shut down for repairs in July 2015, and the boarders were shifted to a rented accommodation at New Town.

PTI SUS MM SNS RBT RBT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-iPhone app makers questioned in U.S. antitrust probe of Apple - sources

The U.S. Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of its investigation into Apple Inc, one of the four big tech companies being probed for alleged anti-competitive behavior, according one of the developers and another pe...

UPDATE 2-German yields rise on U.S. data, China stimulus hopes

Core European government bond yields rose on Tuesday, following their U.S. counterparts after U.S. factory activity unexpectedly rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months, raising some hopes the global impact of the vi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks surge, oil rebounds on China virus efforts

Crude oil prices rebounded and global equity markets surged on Tuesday as Chinas efforts to minimize the economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic spurred investors risk appetite.The price of gold and government debt slid on views China...

Nigerian court adjourns case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law

A Nigerian court on Tuesday adjourned the trial of 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, a high-profile case seen as a test for a contentious law that criminalizes homosexuality. Ilyas Abdulrahman, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020