Left Menu
Development News Edition

Higher education in India undergoing major transformation:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 17:28 IST
Higher education in India undergoing major transformation:

Stating that higher education in India is undergoing a major transformation, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions that the country's huge demographic dividend is capitalised. Speaking at the sixth convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Yupia near Itanagar, the Union Minister of State (Independent) for Sports and Youth Affairs said that Modi's 'Act East' policy has ensured that the Northeast is at par with the rest of India.

"NIT Arunachal Pradesh plays an increasingly important role in this vision by setting the highest standards of imparting quality education in the country. The Centre has allotted an additional amount of Rs 430.56 crore to the institute this year," Rijiju said. He said the NIT should partner with foreign universities for faculty and student exchanges.

"Such type of institutional linkages confer the greatest benefit on the country's academic community and are crucial to the inflow of knowledge into the country," the minister said. Rijiju further said that beyond the academic domain, higher educational institutes in the country have a larger role to play in the progress of the regions where they are based.

"They have to establish a connection with regional stakeholders, identify problems hindering development and use their professional expertise, academic and research temperament to find sustainable and implementable solutions to the problems," he advocated. Rijiju appealed to the graduating students to make the best use of the knowledge and wisdom they have gained to attain professional and personal success.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said, "Live as if you were to die tomorrow, learn as if you were to live forever." "I am looking forward to hearing about multiple start-ups being founded and run by the students from the graduating class today," the minister said. Director of NIT Meghalaya Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal, who was also present in the convocation, exhorted the graduating students and said that speed of decision making and velocity of action are necessary attributes for high performance.

Speaking at the function, NIT Arunachal Pradesh Director Pinakeswar Mahanta highlighted various achievements of the institute in the past few years. Altogether 226 students -- BTech (153), MTech (50), MSc (11), MBA (03), M Phil (03) and PhD (06) -- were awarded degrees..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi; no

Fifteen students from the state who returned here from China were allowed to go home by doctors as none of them had symptoms of the novel coronavirus nCoV infection, officials said on Saturday. However, their samples have been collected for...

Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu cast their vote in Delhi Assembly polls

Delhi-based B-town celebrities, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, and Zeeshan Ayyub on Saturday exercised their franchise in the Assembly elections. The actors urged their fans to step out and vote in large numbers as the turnout crossed the 50...

Malaika Arora aces glittery pant-suit look

Almost a month after pulling out the J-Lo look, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora brought back the 90s disco look in her new photoshoot. The style icon shared a trail of pictures on her Instagram where she is seen dazzling in a shimmery purple c...

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar booked under Public Safety Act

Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Naeem Akhtar has been booked under the Public Safety Act PSA. He has been in detention since the government abrogated Article 370 last year, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020