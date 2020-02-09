C'garh CM gives exam advice to parents, students in radio

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked parents to be supportive in the exam preparations of students and to not put pressure on them to score high marks as the effort put in by the children was more important. Baghel, in the seventh edition of his monthly radio program 'Lokvaani', spoke on the topic 'Exam Management and Dimensions of Career for Youth' in view of the upcoming schools examinations.

Baghel advised children to manage time effectively and stay away from mobile phones and television during exams in order to give their eyes and minds some rest, an official statement here said. "Children should utilize their time in a positive manner and keep their diet light. They should go for some exercise as well during exam time," it quoted Baghel as saying.

Baghel asked parents "not to pressurize children to score higher marks, and rather help them in their preparation by being supportive" as it is the "effort that matters more than the score". "Parents should refrain from comparing their children to others, and ensure an environment at home that helps children to concentrate on studies," he added.

