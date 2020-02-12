New educational infrastructure built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal

A new educational institution building built with Indian assistance for students from the economically weaker sections was inaugurated in a remote part of western Nepal on Wednesday, according to an official statement. The new three-storey building with Indian assistance of Rs 2.5 crore is part of the Chandrakot Campus under the Tribhuvan University and is situated in Gulmi district.

The Chandrakot Campus was established in 2008 with an aim of imparting higher education to students who are unable to pursue their higher education in cities like Palpa, Butwal and Kathmandu due to poor economic conditions. The building was inaugurated in the presence of Praphullachandra Sharma, Counsellor, Development Partnership, Embassy of India and Chief of Chandrakot Rural Municipality Drona Bahadur Khatri among others, the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

"The establishment of this campus is expected to help the economically poor and socially backward students, in particular girls’ students, who were deprived of higher education in the absence of a college in the region," the statement said. India has been involved in the development of several educational institutions in Nepal.

On Monday, a new school built with Indian grant of Rs 2. 4 crore was inaugurated in Nepal's Nuwakot district as part of its post-earthquake rehabilitation programme, according to the Indian mission.

