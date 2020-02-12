Left Menu
Gargi College fallout: DU issues advisory on safety of women students, employees

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 12-02-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:31 IST
Delhi University has issued an advisory asking its colleges to ensure safety of women employees and students, days after alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College. The university has also sought an action taken report within two weeks on the steps taken by the colleges to ensure the safety of students on campuses, the university said in the advisory issued by proctor Neeta Sehgal on February 10.

"You are requested to take immediate steps to review the status of safety and security of female in your colleges, and accordingly prepare plans to strengthen their safety and security in consultation with the stakeholders, law enforcement agencies and social organisations working in the field," the advisory to college principals said. The college should ensure implementation of these plans in a transparent manner with an efficient monitoring mechanism in place, it said.

The Delhi University Registrar said in a statement that the university stands by the students of Gargi College in their fight against harassment by some antisocial elements during the annual festival on February 6. "The university strongly condemns the said incident of hooliganism, trespass, and any act violating the modesty of students. The university earnestly appeals to the law enforcement agencies to take strong action against the culprits," he said.

He said the university had sought an action taken report from the Gargi College principal immediately after receiving information about the incident. On February 11, the proctor of the university had met senior police officials and requested them to deploy police personnel round the clock at the gates of all the colleges, he said.

The proctor again had a meeting on February 12 at 3 pm with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) along with the Dean, Students Welfare, and Internal Complaints Committee of the university to deliberate upon the immediate measures to be taken in the matter, he said. "The university is constantly on the vigil and is taking all adequate measures to boost confidence amongst the students and to maintain sanctity of safe academic campuses," he said.

On January 15, the university had constituted a committee on Women Safety and Security. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR in the Gargi College incident on Monday.

A group of men had broken into the all-women Gargi College and allegedly groped, harassed and molested students during their cultural fest 'Reverie'.

