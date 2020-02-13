Nine medical colleges sanctioned in J&K to two AIIMS: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today performed the "Bhoomi Poojan" ceremony of the AIIMS building in Jammu. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir are the only State/Union Territory in the country to have been allocated two AIIMS- one in Jammu and other in Kashmir. He thanked the Prime Minister for his focus on development in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on the same lines as that of the development and success story of the North Eastern States. Dr. Singh said that nine medical colleges have also been sanctioned in Jammu & Kashmir in addition to the two AIIMS. He said that the new work culture of the Government working for the welfare of the people beyond vote bank politics has greatly benefitted the people.

The Union Government had approved the proposal for the establishment of AIIMS at Jammu at Vijaypur, District Samba under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) in January 2019.

The foundation stone of AIIMS, Jammu was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 3rd February last year. Estimated to be built at a cost of Rs. 1661 crores, the project is being executed by CPWD. It is projected to be completed in 30 months by August 2022. It has a total built-up area of 22,315 sqm. Once completed, AIIMS Jammu would be a 750-bed hospital with super specialty Departments. It shall also have a medical college and a nursing college. The AIIMS will be a green building incorporating the state of the art equipment and technology.

(With Inputs from PIB)

