  Updated: 13-02-2020 21:21 IST
  Created: 13-02-2020 21:21 IST
Student who tested Positive for coronavirus discharged

A Keralite student from Wuhan University,who tested positive for the novel coronavirus

thereby becoming the country's second such case, was on Thursday discharged from the isolation ward of Alappuzha

Medical college hospital, health department sources said. The youth was discharged after his two consecutive

samples sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology, Pune turned out negative, the sources told PTI.

"On the basis of the two consecutive negative results, the patient has been discharged. He will be in home quarantine for

the remaining 14 days." The youth had returned to Kerala on January 24.

His samples had tested positive for the virus on February 2.

India's first novel coronavirus case was reported from Thrissur in Kerala with a woman medical student from Wuhan

testing positive. The third case was reported from Kasaragod.

Asked about their discharge, the sources said they were awaiting consecutive negative results from NIV, Pune, of their

samples, only after which they will be discharged. Till date, 2,397 people have been placed under

surveillance, of which 2,375 are under home quarantine and 22 in designated facilities.

So far, 402 samples of suspect cases have been sent to NIV for testing, of which results of 363 were negative, a

health department release said tonight. As per the revised guidelines 122 persons have been

released from home isolation, the release said.

