Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS intruding educational institutions to add volunteers: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 18:40 IST
RSS intruding educational institutions to add volunteers: Cong

Maharashtra minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday alleged that the RSS

is trying to induct people as its volunteers by "intruding" into schools, colleges and university campuses.

Seeking an inquiry into it, Thorat said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP

and Congress will not tolerate the "RSS-BJP agenda" on campuses.

Thorat was referring to 'Knowing RSS', a special lecture to be given by All India Sampark Pramukh of RSS,

Aniruddha Deshpande, in Pune on Saturday for the students of journalism in Pune.

The event has been organised by the Vishwa Samvad Kendra (VSK), the media wing of the RSS.

Thorat tweeted a photo of the notice issued by the Department of Communication and Journalism of the Savitribai

Phule Pune University (SPPU) to its students, in which it said that the organisers have requested it to send its students for

the lecture. "Since it is within the framework of our fourth

semester syllabus, the same has been included in our weekly schedule," the department notice read.

In his tweet, Thorat said, "The swayamsevaks from RSS have been made a part of educational institutes in the state

with blessings of the previous BJP led government. They are now campaigning inside varsity campuses."

"Rather than focusing on giving quality education, they are trying to induct more people as their swayamsevaks by

intruding schools, colleges and varsity campuses. This is serious and an inquiry has to be conducted," he added.

The senior Congress leader said he has spoken to state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant and

requested a probe and action against the offenders. "The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will not tolerate

RSS BJP agenda in campuses," he said in another tweet. Recently, the Mumbai University (MU) had called off

midway its two-day training workshop meant for its senior officials being held at RSS-affiliated Rambhau Mhalgi

Prabodhini at Uttan near Mumbai, apparently after a Congress leader objected to it saying the institute did not have

expertise. Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member from

Maharashtra, Rajeev Satav, had objected to the training session and raised the issue with the Higher and Technical

Education Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Case filed against former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela over software corruption

Guwahati Police on Friday registered a case against former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela for allegedly not sharing passwords of a couple of email ids before leaving the office. Speaking to ANI, MP Gupta, Police Commissioner said, Exe...

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

ROME, Feb 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its sister city. The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to f...

Study reveals differences in airway size develop during puberty

A breakthrough study has found that the differences in airway size between the sexes are developed because of hormonal changes around puberty. According to Paolo Dominelli, a professor in Waterloos Department of Kinesiology, Smaller airways...

7 cattle smugglers held in J&K, 44 animals rescued

Five people were arrested on Friday on charges of cattle smuggling and 44 animals rescued in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Police teams intercepted three load carriers, which were enroute to Kashmir valley, at Jakhani Chowk and Chenani ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020