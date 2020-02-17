Arunachal guv pitches for appraisal system for teachers
Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra on Monday pitched for an appraisal system for teachers,
stressing that there is a need for a wave to improve the quality of education in the state.
Addressing the inaugural session of the higher and technical education conference here, Mishra said that parents
must inculcate an "entrepreneurial tendency" among their school-going children.
He urged teachers and students to work with a "nation first" attitude and take their profession as a nation-building
measure. Higher education is a result of continuous growth and
its foundation needs to be strong, he said. "The need is to make primary, secondary and college
teaching and studying progressive and broad-based," the governor said in his address.
"There is and will always be a mismatch between large workforce accretion and limited job availability," he added.
The governor underscored the need for effective implementation of education policies and stressed that
education must be for enabling individuals and not a certification for securing jobs only.
At the function, the governor felicitated retired lecturer C K Singh of Dera Natung College with the 'Life Time
Teacher Award'. He also felicitated Temin Payum, assistant professor
(Botany) of J N College in Pasighat and S Suresh Kumar, principal-in-charge of Government Polytechnic in Namsai with
the 'Outstanding College Teachers Award'. Mishra gave the 'Governor's Cash Award' for toppers in
the undergraduate exams for 2019 to four students.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BD Mishra
- Arunachal Pradesh
- JN College
- Namsai
- Pasighat
- Dera Natung College
ALSO READ
Chairman KVIC distributes 1000 bee boxes to farmers in Arunachal Pradesh
BHEL commissions two hydro power generating units in Arunachal Pradesh
Police has to be fair: Arunachal Pradesh Governor
KVIC to start Khadi spinning, weaving centre in Arunachal Pradesh village
Arunachal Pradesh has potential to generate 50,000 MW of hydropower: Khandu