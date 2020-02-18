Left Menu
Development News Edition

340 Schools to be funded to run events promoting vocational education

“These industry-run events will allow more than 30,000 students to connect with more than 2,000 employers in a range of activities that will help the students find out what different industries are all about,” Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

340 Schools to be funded to run events promoting vocational education
Warwick Quinn, Chief Executive, Building & Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) says he’s proud to support the Government and employers in the construction industry by being part of this innovative initiative. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

Following the announcement that more than 340 schools will be funded to run events promoting vocational education, the Government has announced it will fund a further 257 events to be run by employers and industry.

"These industry-run events will allow more than 30,000 students to connect with more than 2,000 employers in a range of activities that will help the students find out what different industries are all about," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"This is on top of the 85,000 students and 4,000 employers who will benefit from the schools-based events we announced earlier this year, and further demonstrates this government's commitment to promoting vocational education to young people, and boosting the numbers of people studying the skills we need in the workforce."

The 257 industry-led events, which will be run by 32 industry bodies, industry training organisations (ITOs), community groups, local government, and other organisations, will allow the industry to connect students, teachers, and whānau to their work, and showcase the great opportunities that exist in their sectors.

"The events will include a range of strategically important sectors including construction and infrastructure, primary industries, engineering (including automotive), social and community services, tourism, retail and hospitability, and the technology and creative sectors," Chris Hipkins says.

"The Reform of Vocational Education places a strong emphasis on the role of employers and industry to take a lead in the future of their industry training. The interest from organisations wanting to run these events has been strong and we are pleased to be able to help fund them across New Zealand.

"These events will provide opportunities for young people or their teachers to connect to the world of work and explore industry-specific careers while in school, and showcase trades and service industry careers to young people and their families and whānau and educators," Chris Hipkins says.

Warwick Quinn, Chief Executive, Building & Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) says he's proud to support the Government and employers in the construction industry by being part of this innovative initiative.

"With more than 80,000 new and replacement job openings predicted in the construction industry in the next five years, these career seeker events are a fantastic way to introduce people eager for an apprenticeship and a successful trade career to employers who are focused on training the skilled industry workforce we need to meet demand," Warwick Quinn says.

The employer and industry-led events are part of a range of Government initiatives aimed at promoting trades and work skills training, including:

funding 2,000 more Trades Academy places from next year, and up to 2,000 more places for Gateway

supporting more than 350 schools to run their own local trades promotion events within their school/Kura or within their Kāhui Ako

creating a new education-to-employment brokerage service with brokers building strong local relationships with businesses and schools and acting as a liaison between schools and employers to highlight local trades and vocational opportunities for students

developing a marketing campaign to promote vocational careers to students, parents, whānau, teachers, and employers, and

reviewing secondary-tertiary funding and support arrangements with a view to improving school students' access to secondary-tertiary and workplace learning

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Around 50 people fall sick after consuming food at wedding in Bihar's Sonpur

Around 50 people were admitted to a hospital after consuming food at a wedding ceremony in Sonpur on Saran district on Monday. Almost 50 people have received treatment at the hospital here. We have also sent a team of doctors to the wedding...

Couple ties the knot at Lucknow women's police station

A couple tied the knots at Lucknow womens police station under the supervision of Commissioner of Police on Monday. The couple, Manish and Kiran, had approached the police seeking security from the brides family as they were against the wed...

Reports: Rockets to sign veterans Carroll, Green

The Houston Rockets are keeping busy during the All-Star break, with plans to sign veteran forwards DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green, according to multiple media reports Monday. Green, who has been a free agent since the Jazz waived him on De...

Sunny Deol receives flak over 'no one better than me when it comes to beating' remark

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has drawn a lot of flak for his recent statement from the Congress party, in which he had claimed that he was second to none when it comes to beating up someone. I have been told state govt employees haras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020