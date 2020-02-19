Left Menu
Leave, not a matter of right: Odisha govt to college teachers

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:58 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:58 IST
Cautioning teachers of all state-run and aided colleges against participating in any

agitation by taking leave, the Odisha government has clarified that leave is not a matter of right.

In a letter to all principals of government and aided colleges on Tuesday, the higher education department made it

clear that teaching and non-teaching employees can avail leave only after getting approval of the principal.

The letter said, the department has also introduced No work no pay for unauthorised leave taken by teaching and

non-teaching staff across the state. "It is seen during the visit of colleges that a number

of teaching and non-teaching employees remain on leave without prior approval of the principal or without prior intimation to

the head of the institution. "In this connection, it is hereby clarified that as

per relevant service rule/leave rule, leave is not a matter of right. An employee can take leave only if the leave

sanctioning authority permits him to take leave," the letter said.

The letter also clarified that leave without the permission of the principal, will be treated as unauthorised

absence, resulting in deduction of remuneration for the period of absence.

The department also directed the principals not to sanction leave to the employees for participating in any form

of agitation. Participation in such activities will be treated as

unauthorised absence, it said. Taking part in any such activities shall be viewed

adversely which may lead to premature retirement in case of government employees and withdrawal of government grant-in-aid

(GIA) in case of employees of aided colleges receiving government GIA, the letter said.

"If any principal sanctions leave in favour of an employee thus helping him to participate in any agitation,

the principal shall be held responsible for aiding and abetting such activity," it said.

