Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apex Professional University Celebrates Arunachal Pradesh 34th Statehood Day

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 13:49 IST
Apex Professional University Celebrates Arunachal Pradesh 34th Statehood Day

34th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh was celebrated with fervour and zeal by the fraternity of Apex Professional University, Pasighat. The chief guest Ms. Yalem Taga Burang a Social Activist, District President Mahila Morcha and former teachers hoisted the National flag followed by the National Anthem. The guests of honor Ms. Aroti Jongkey, a social activist promoting organic farming and Dr. C. M. Nayak, former Head, Department of History, JNC, Pasighat highlighted the historical background of State while enhancing the awareness among students, members of staff and guests. Prof. (Maj.) Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of APU, while addressing the prospects and problems of the State revealed that the pristine land of Arunachal Pradesh has a lot of potential in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and animal husbandry.

For enhancing livelihood, food and nutritional security the development of these sectors is of utmost importance. Ms. Burang, the chief guest emphasized on conserving biodiversity of the State. She said the State has more than 5000 plant species,85 species of terrestrial mammals, 500 birds and more than 500 species of orchids along with rare species of butterflies, insects and reptiles and this flora and fauna needs to be protected and conserved. The words of Dr. Nayak and Ms. Burang were inspirational and motivational to the students, staff and guests. She encouraged and motivated girl students and revealed that right from childhood, girls are more hardworking than boys, she added that males should also share the household chores.

As part of celebrations today, final match of volley ball was also played between students and staff. The students team won the match with a narrow margin. The prizes were distributed after the celebrations.

Mr. Lungkang Ering convener of Students Welfare Council, Mr. Kamin Tamut, General Secretary student's affairs along with other members of the council actively participated in the colorful celebrations of Statehood Day. The sacred duty of proposing vote of thanks was done by Mr. Kristop Gao, the Deputy Registrar of University.

About Apex Professional University

Apex Professional University (APU) has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as a Statutory University under the public private partnership (PPP) scheme in accordance with the provisions contained in section 2(f) of University Grant Commission Act, 1956 and empowered to award degrees in terms of section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. APEX Professional University is also recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (COA) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for various Degree and Diploma Programs.

Apex Professional University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), ASSOCHAM and Quality Council of India. Forbes Magazine has recognized Apex Professional University (APU) as a "Great Indian Institute" and has been acknowledged as "Best Education Brand" by Economic Times. The University has initiated the process of its accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. IIK conducts courses in Indian System of Architecture (Vastu Shastra), Indian Metaphysical System (Shad Darshana) and Indian System of Healing (Siddha, Ayurveda & Yoga) that equips the students to address the issues of the present world in a rationalized manner.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Streaking Stars try to catch 1st-place Blues

The Dallas Stars will try to continue their climb up the Central Division ladder when they host the St. Louis Blues Friday night. The Stars are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games, but interim coach Rick Bowness is trying to keep his foot on the a...

Victoria's Secret goes private in a $525 million deal

Victorias Secret, the troubled lingerie brand owned by L Brands, is being sold to a private equity firm in a 525 million dollar deal. According to CNN, Sycamore Partners and L Brands will split control of the brand. The private equity firm ...

Athletics-Ethiopia's Yeshaneh smashes half marathon world record by 20 seconds

Ethiopias Ababel Yeshaneh smashed the half marathon world record by 20 seconds on Friday to win the Ras Al Khaimah RAK event in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. Yeshaneh crossed the finish line in one hour, four minutes and 31 seconds at...

MP govt takes back its order on sterilisation

Madhya Pradesh government on Friday took back the order directing health workers in the state to bring at least one man for sterilisation or face penalty. Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said that the state government has withd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020