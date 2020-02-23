Left Menu
Now 'Garbha Sanskaar' course to teach aspects of motherhood

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 19:35 IST
In a unique initiative ahead of the International Women's Day, the Lucknow University is planning to launch 'Garbha Sanskaar' course which deals with various aspects and requirements of motherhood. "The Institute of Women Studies has made its plan to start the Garbha Sanskaar course. It is a certificate and diploma course. The certificate course is for three months, while the diploma course is from six months to one year.

"We are working on this and it will be implemented in the upcoming academic session of the university," Durgesh Srivastava, spokesperson, Lucknow University said on Sunday. The International Women's Day falls on March 8, while the International Mother's Day is on May 10 this year.

"While some of the women on the verge of pregnancy are educated and aware, others are not. Through this course, an effort has been made to tell the women how they should live in a clean environment, what they should eat and how should they look after themselves, so that the newborn children are healthy. This will ensure that the future generation of the country is hale and hearty," Srivastava said. The university spokesman said since it is a new course and first-of-its-kind in the country, there is curiosity among the students.

"People related to the field of medical education and music will be roped in for this course," he said. Srivastava added that the course is the "vision" of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

