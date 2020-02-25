Drunk headmaster of Odisha school suspended

The headmaster of a government-run upper primary school in Odisha's Kendrapara

district was suspended on Tuesday after he allegedly came to the school in an inebriated state and abused some students,

officials said. Rabi Narayan Mishra, the headmaster of the Kiajori

Upper Primary School in Sanabadagopalpur gram panchayat in Rajnagar block, had come to the school drunk and verbally

abused some students recently, a senior official said. The video of Mishra creating nuisance on the campus

went viral on social media, he said. After the incident came to the notice of the

authorities, the headmaster was suspended as an inquiry found veracity in the allegations, said Rajnagar Block Education

Officer (BEO) Rajesh Kumar Swain.

