UP cabinet okays draft Bill to set up police and forensic science varsity

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for setting up a police and forensic science university in the state. The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cleared the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Police and Forensic Science University Bill 2020, which will be tabled in both the Houses of the state legislature, a government spokesman said.

Adityanath had said last year that a Police and Forensic University will be established in Lucknow for modernisation of the police force. The state government has proposed Rs 20 crore for the university in the recently announced budget. The one-of-its-kind university in UP will help prepare a pool of forensic experts who will be used by the police department as well as other public sector organisations, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.