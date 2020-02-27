Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian campuses offer cash, discounts to China students

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:13 IST
Australian campuses offer cash, discounts to China students

Canberra, Feb 27 (AP) Australian universities are offering Chinese students stranded in their homeland travel money and discounted tuition and the largest campus delayed the start of the academic year, trying to keep their lucrative enrollments amid a viral epidemic. Australia's ban on travel from mainland China will not be lifted before classes begin at most universities next week, the government said Thursday.

International education is Australia's third-biggest export and China is Australia's largest source of foreign students, with 200,000 attending Australian universities. Western Sydney University advised students they could get around the flight ban by quarantining themselves in a third country for two weeks. It offered its 300 students in China AU$1,500 ($980) toward the added cost of taking that route to Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the China travel ban that started on Feb. 1 would be extended for another week until at least March 7. He said no exception would be made for the thousands of Chinese students, despite their importance to the economy.

"It means they're not in the country, which means they're not participating in the economy,” Morrison said. Prestigious University of Melbourne offered students affected by the new COVID-19 illness “support grants” of up to AU$7,500 ($4,900) to cover costs including 14-day self-quarantines, flight changes and internet upgrades to allow online tuition.

“We understand this has been a difficult time for students who have been affected and we are working hard to ensure they can complete their studies on time,” University Provost Mark Considine said in a statement. University of Adelaide has offered a 20% discount to stranded Chinese students on their first semester tuition fees and a reimbursement of up to AU$2,000 ($1,310) on their travel costs to Australia once restrictions are lifted.

The university has informed the affected students "that an individual study plan has been developed for them, and the flexible approaches that will be available for their studies to begin remotely" next week, its statement said. Monash University, Australia's largest with 80,000 students, has extended its summer break by two weeks in the hope that students and staff can return from China by then.

The academic year will start on March 16, upsetting the student union which is concerned that there will be less time to study between the end of classes and the start of exams. Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson, a spokeswoman for the sector, said it was too early to assess the financial impact the COVID-19 disease outbreak would have on campuses.(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya university berated for blaming "reckless" rape victim

A major Kenyan university has caused widespread public offence by accusing a student who was gang-raped of recklessness for walking back to campus after a night out.The University of Nairobis security office sent a memo on Monday about robb...

U.N. rights boss seeks advance team access for China trip

United Nations rights boss Michelle Bachelet called on China on Thursday to provide unfettered access for an advance team to prepare her proposed visit, saying it should include a probe into the situation of the Uighur minority.Bachelets sp...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines - Extends suspension of...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Hikma Enter Into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Commercializing Ryaltris™ Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Nasal Spray in the US

Eds Disclaimer The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020