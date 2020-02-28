Left Menu
National Science Day: Students bring power to Maha school

  Beed
  Updated: 28-02-2020
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:01 IST
National Science Day: Students bring power to Maha school

A science project by four students with help from teachers on Friday brought electricity to a school in Maharashtra's Beed district after nearly a year, coinciding with National Science Day The television set as well as loudspeakers at the Zilla Parishad school in Beed's Kurla area were lying unused after power supply was disconnected a year ago, and students were asked to work on the windmill and solar panel project to overcome this, science class teacher Bahusaheb Rane told PTI.

"Power supply was disconnected after a bill of Rs 20,000 was pending, and remains unpaid even today. So we asked students to work on a wind and solar power generation project The LED TV set and loudspeakers were used on Friday after almost a year," a proud Rane narrated.

He said the material, costing Rs 5,000 which was paid by teachers, was sourced from scrap "We looked up online but the solutions were costly.

The windmill was made from items bought from scrap dealers The project took a week to complete and has storage batteries as well. If the windmill does not work due to low intensity of winds, then we fall back on the solar panels," he said.

He said the project was helmed by Class VII students Atul Aarey, Shubham Patil, Pawan Landge and Aziz Shaikh, all of whom thanked their teachers for helping them complete it "We are happy that our project has started generating electricity from today. We are thankful to our teachers," Aziz told PTI.

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28, and theme-based science communication activities are carried held all over the country It was on this day that Sir CV Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he won the Nobel Prize in 1930..

