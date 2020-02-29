IP University launches new course in fire and life safety audit

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has introduced a Post Graduate Diploma in Fire and Life Safety Audit, which will be offered from the upcoming academic session The programme will be offered in collaboration with the National Fire Service College in Nagpur.

"The metropolitan cities with an ever-increasing population in far-flung colonies and crowded localities and unplanned growth are always under heavy fire risk. "The occurrence of any fire has the potential to cause severe damage to life and property as seen in recent fire tragedies like Anaj Mandi fire, Arpit Hotel fire in Delhi and Takshila Arcade in Surat. A fire and life safety audit is the most effective tool for assessing fire safety standards," said university vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma "It is the necessity of the hour especially in terms of India context to introduce this Post Graduate Diploma, which will provide a standard procedure to conduct Fire and Life Safety Audit as per the true requirement," he added.

D K Sharma, the fire safety advisor to the government, said, "Presently no standard methodology or format is being used to conduct the fire and life safety audit. Therefore, each auditor conducts audits as per information available to them and required by a fire officer. The course will not only help fire safety officers but MEP consultants as well."

