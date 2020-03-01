Odisha CM forms advisory team to modernise SCB Medical College

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appointed a group of ten doctors to advise the government on how the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack could be transformed into a world-class institution At least seven members of the team of ten experts are Padma awardees, while four happen to be alumni of the SCB Medical College, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said here.

The move is aimed at providing world-class healthcare facilities to people, it said "SCB is the crowning glory of our healthcare system and is the symbol of hope for millions and millions of people," an official said.

The team has been formed close on the heels of an eviction drive launched by the state government to pave way for redevelopment of the SCB Medical College and Hospital The state government has also announced a rehabilition package for people and business entities affected by the project.

SCB is one of the oldest centres of medical teaching and training in the country.

