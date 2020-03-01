Army introduces smart class rooms in a govt-run school in JK's Reasi

The Army has set up smart classrooms in a higher secondary school in Bagga village of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi under its Operation Goodwill initiative, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday

The school was identified for renovation and technology-aided learning as part of the Army's effort to revive education standard in the far-flung areas, he said. The spokesperson said the initiative include complete renovation of two classrooms into smart classrooms, improvement of aesthetic layout of the school, procurement of books, stationery and a printer. The inauguration event of the renovated school on Sunday was attended by Army officials, the principal, teachers and students, the spokesperson said adding a total of 268 students and locals attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.