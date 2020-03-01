CG: Prez orders change in convocation timing, says his PA

The timing of the Monday's convocation ceremony of the Guru Ghasidas Central University in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district has been rescheduled on the direction of President Ram Nath Kovind in view of board exams The event will be addressed by the President.

"The President has given the instruction while keeping in view the convenience of students appearing for the examinations of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) starting from Monday and ongoing CBSE exams," President's private secretary Vikram Singh said in a statement here on Sunday night The convocation ceremony, which was scheduled to start at 10 am, will now begin at 11 am on Monday, he said.

The exams for the CGBS are scheduled to start at 9.30 am while the CBSE examinations begin at 10.30 am. Students are supposed to report at the exam centres half an hour before the start of the exam "After coming to know that the students may face trouble in reaching their examination centres on time due to the schedule of the convocation, the President instructed his subordinates to delay the function by an hour," Singh said.

Complying with the directive of the President, the district administration and the central university management have extended the function's time by one hour, the release said Earlier in the day, Kovind arrived in Raipur for a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh. Soon after his arrival, Kovind left for Bilaspur district in a helicopter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.