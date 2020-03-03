Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Noida schools shut after coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:35 IST
Two Noida schools shut after coronavirus scare

Two private schools in Noida cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure over the father of a student testing positive for coronavirus, officials said. The two schools announced their closure in messages sent to the parents.

One of the schools, where a student's father tested positive, said it will remain shut from March 4 to March 6. Earlier in the day, the school said it was postponing internal examinations scheduled for Tuesday due to some "unavoidable circumstances".

The board exams are not affected, the messages sent to the parents made clear. The second school said it is suspending classes immediately till March 9 and sanitising its campus. Fumigation was underway at both schools.

A Health Department team led by Noida's chief medical officer had visited one of the schools in the morning, an official said. Meanwhile, some family members of the Delhi-based man, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources said.

Some other relatives were asked to remain quarantined at their homes only, the sources added. An accountant working for the man, who lives in Mayur Vihar, was also taken to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for tests, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 World Cup: India face England in repeat clash of 2018

India will take on England in the Womens T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies here. The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point e...

CM Yogi pays obeisance at Mathura temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid obeisance to the principal deity of Ladli Ji temple in Barsana here on Tuesday. Temple receiver Krishna Murari Goshwami said Adityanath was offered a dupatta, a Radha-Krishna idol and prasad...

Civil Aviation secretary and AAI chairman held review meeting with all airports on preparations to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Civil Aviation secretary and AAI chairman held review meeting with all airports on preparations to prevent spread of coronavirus....

PM reviews Coronavirus preparedness, says 'no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the countrys preparedness regarding the deadly Coronavirus and urged people to not panic while assuring that all requisite steps to contain the virus are being taken. Taking to Twitter, the P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020