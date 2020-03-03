Ghana: First Lady of Ghana inaugurated Community Library in Huni Valley

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady and wife of Nana Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), had inaugurated the newly renovated Aboso Community Library last Saturday in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The library is initially renovated by Gold Fields Ghana, with a cost of GHc250,000, having a stock of useful books, 10 computers with good internet connectivity.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo also donated a set of computers and television to the library.

Speaking at the inauguration on Wednesday, Rebecca expressed her gratitude to Gold Fields for their efforts in refurbishing the library and encouraged children to study hard by learning to read.

Rebecca seemed to be very happy as Gold Fields Ghana Foundation had invested in the education sector and also offered scholarships over 2,000 students.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea-Huni Valley, MrsBarabara Oteng-Gyasi told the gathering that she suggested to Gold Fields Ghana for the renovation of the Aboso library as part of the reader to learn, learn to read initiative of the Rebecca Foundation, to encourage pupils to read and acquire more knowledge.

She said this project will ensure that children can get access to the library as well as other facilities such as high-speed internet and teaching materials which will also help them in their senior secondary level to grow into valuable human resources and become potential leaders for the country.

The Executive Vice President and Head of Golf Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku, explained that Gold Fields supports rested on its commitment to promote the read to learn the programme and expressed the mining company's desire to enhance education in the area.

"The upgrade of the Aboso community Library has provided a serene and conducive atmosphere for learning. School children can now master the use of computers and conduct research online. Our ultimate aim is to help children in host communities to be internet -savvy and connect with modern developments." Baku added.

