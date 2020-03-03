Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana: First Lady of Ghana inaugurated Community Library in Huni Valley

Ghana: First Lady of Ghana inaugurated Community Library in Huni Valley
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / rakufoaddo

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady and wife of Nana Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), had inaugurated the newly renovated Aboso Community Library last Saturday in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The library is initially renovated by Gold Fields Ghana, with a cost of GHc250,000, having a stock of useful books, 10 computers with good internet connectivity.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo also donated a set of computers and television to the library.

Speaking at the inauguration on Wednesday, Rebecca expressed her gratitude to Gold Fields for their efforts in refurbishing the library and encouraged children to study hard by learning to read.

Rebecca seemed to be very happy as Gold Fields Ghana Foundation had invested in the education sector and also offered scholarships over 2,000 students.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea-Huni Valley, MrsBarabara Oteng-Gyasi told the gathering that she suggested to Gold Fields Ghana for the renovation of the Aboso library as part of the reader to learn, learn to read initiative of the Rebecca Foundation, to encourage pupils to read and acquire more knowledge.

She said this project will ensure that children can get access to the library as well as other facilities such as high-speed internet and teaching materials which will also help them in their senior secondary level to grow into valuable human resources and become potential leaders for the country.

The Executive Vice President and Head of Golf Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku, explained that Gold Fields supports rested on its commitment to promote the read to learn the programme and expressed the mining company's desire to enhance education in the area.

"The upgrade of the Aboso community Library has provided a serene and conducive atmosphere for learning. School children can now master the use of computers and conduct research online. Our ultimate aim is to help children in host communities to be internet -savvy and connect with modern developments." Baku added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair CEO expects 10% coronavirus hit to bookings, Q1 earnings impact

Ryanair expects April and May bookings to fall 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak, dealing a meaningful impact to quarterly earnings, but its Chief Executive Michael OLeary said on Tuesday the situation will stabilise by early summer. The I...

WHO hails "good news" as Congo sees no new Ebola cases in 2 weeks

The Democratic Republic of Congo has now gone two weeks without a reporting a single new case of Ebola, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday, signalling that the outbreak of the deadly haemorrhagic fever there is coming to an e...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. Mainland China reported 125 new cases, bringing the total number of con...

Russia accuses BBC World News of flouting broadcasting rules

Russias communications regulator on Tuesday accused the BBC World News channel of flouting Russian broadcasting rules and said a court would hear its detailed complaints later this month.Britains ties with Russia are at post Cold War lows o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020