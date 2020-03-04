Left Menu
Smart classrooms will improve edu quality in Nagaland: Rio

  • Kohima
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 14:32 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 14:32 IST
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday said smart classrooms will help improve the quality of education in the state. Rio, while launching digital boards for 15 government colleges, said the initiative will make learning interactive and engaging.

He said the technology will help teachers deliver dynamic and interactive lessons and aid distance learning. The chief minister said the state government has enabled geotagging of schools and posting of teachers has been made public.

Minister for Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along said Nagaland is the first state in the Northeast to implement the smart classroom concept in government colleges..

