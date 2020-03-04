Left Menu
Schools asked to make students aware of steps to check spread

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:51 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:51 IST
The West Bengal government has asked all state-run schools to sensitise students about steps needed to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus infection. In a circular, the school education department directed district inspectors of schools to instruct heads of institutes to distribute pamphlets to students, advising them to follow basic hygiene habits like frequently washing hands, using handkerchief/tissue paper while sneezing to reduce the risk of infection.

The department will send the pamphlets to schools for distribution among students. "Requested to instruct all Head of the institutions of Primary/Junior High Schools/High/Higher Secondary schools under his/her jurisdiction to sensitise their students through awareness generation for prevention of spreading of novel coronavirus," the circular said.

The circular followed a directive from the Centre to build general awareness among students about the virus and the necessary preventive measures, a school education department official said. A copy of the circular issued on February 28 was made available to the media on Wednesday..

