Special PTMs organised in govt schools of riot-hit areas

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:08 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 20:08 IST
How safe is it to attend schools in violence-hit northeast Delhi? How will the students make up for the exams missed? Will there be any academic loss? These were the queries of students and parents at special Parent Teacher Meetings organised by government schools in riot-hit areas on Wednesday. The Parent Teacher Meetings (PTMs) were conducted to counsel parents and students and re-instill confidence and faith in them.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited three such schools in Jaffrabad, Gokalpur and Yamuna Vihar, and interacted with parents. While there was a low turnout in some schools in the area, others recorded full strength. "The gist is that we have to get our lives back on track and for that it is very essential that we do away with the hatred within us and start spreading love once again. It is time to move on from the nightmares of rampant violence spread on the streets to focusing on our dreams now," Sisodia said. "The need of this PTM is to help us revive the dreams that our children along with their parents have seen towards building a strong career for themselves," he said. "The board examinations are going on with students heading to their respective exam centres. Since classes are not taking place, there is no interaction between the students and teachers. "With the violence that took place in these areas, children are living in fear. That is why, holding a PTM was very important as it has given an opportunity to the students to interact with their teachers and seek their help in putting their fears to rest," the minister added.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi Education Minister, asked students about their board exams and if they still had any fear in stepping out of their homes to sit for the exams. The Directorate of Education (DoE) officials said students and their parents were explained that in case they missed the CBSE board exam being conducted till March 7, they will be able to appear for the examination later. "For new dates, they can contact their schools after March 7. The school principals have been directed to maintain records of all the students who missed their examinations and share the list with CBSE," a DoE official said. Schools in the violence-hit area are closed till March 7, while the board examination which was postponed till February 29, resumed on Monday. The CBSE had on Sunday said any further delay in conducting exams may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering, though it is ready to conduct fresh exams for those who were unable to appear for the same. PTI GJS SRY.

