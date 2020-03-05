Special PTMs in govt schools in violence-hit northeast Delhi for second day

Special parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) will be held in government and aided schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi for the second day on Thursday

"The two-day special PTMs are being conducted to counsel parents and students and re-instill confidence and faith in them," a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited four schools on Wednesday to interact with the parents and students attending the PTMs. Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal is scheduled to visit schools on Thursday.

