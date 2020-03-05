Left Menu
Special PTMs in govt schools in violence-hit northeast Delhi for second day

  PTI
  • New Delhi
  Updated: 05-03-2020 20:25 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:25 IST
Special parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) were held in government and aided schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi for the second day on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited schools in the area and interacted with the parents. He advised them to not discuss the violence at home.

"We are taking all the steps to erase every fear from the minds of students, but it is also important for you as parents not to discuss such issues which can adversely impact your children. So please ensure that there is no fearful atmosphere at home," Sisodia said during an interaction with parents at a school in Tukmirpur. The two-day special PTMs have been organised to counsel students and their parents.

"The idea behind conducting the PTMs is to ensure that both parents and their children regain confidence. For days people were not stepping out of their homes due to the fear of these riots. Right now, as students have returned to schools, they have started becoming more confident about the atmosphere. They have understood that the situation is in control and they don't need to worry about anything," Sisodia said. "Today, teachers and parents interacted and discussed the importance of education. It was important to tell the students and parents that the people involved in the riots cannot shape the future of our country, three or four people roaming the streets may spread hatred and spite but can never add to the bright future of our nation," he said.

"It is only the younger generations that can shape the future of India and help us progress further if they study hard and get educated," he added. Some of the questions faced by the teachers during the PTMs were: How safe is it to attend schools in northeast Delhi? How will the students make up for the missed exams? Will there be any academic loss? Schools in the violence-hit areas are closed till March 7. The CBSE board exams, which were postponed till February 29, resumed on Monday. The CBSE had on Sunday said any further delay in conducting exams may hamper students' chance to secure admission to professional courses like medical and engineering.

The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked after protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act spiralled out of control, claimed over 40 lives and left more than 200 injured..

