Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visva Bharati University cancels 'Basanta Utsav'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:05 IST
Visva Bharati University cancels 'Basanta Utsav'

The Visva Bharati University on Friday decided to cancel the 'Basanto Utsav' (spring festival), slated to be held on March 9 this year, in the wake of a letter by Union HRD Ministry advising against any large gathering in the campus in the wake of the coronavirus scare. Member of Executive Council, the highest decision making body of the university, Sushobhan Sarkar told reporters after a five-hour long emergency meeting of the EC, it was decided the customary 'Basanto Utsav', which was being held in the campus for ages as the festival of colours, will not be held this year.

"Novel coronavirus spreads from gathering, it is a dangerous virus and we have to look for small kids. If one incident happens we cannot have any other option. Hence the EC declared the Basanto Utsav closed this year. We will try to have it next time," the senior EC member said. The EC meeting took place in the wake of a letter received from MHRD and Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare requesting all universities not to hold anything where there is a gathering, he said.

The UGC in its letter to Visva Bharati said for taking combative measures to check the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country, a coordinated effort is the collective need. "All universities and their affiliated colleges are therefore requested to take necessary precautions and follow the advisory given below in prevention/reduction of the virus," the letter said.

Hence "universities and colleges are advised to avoid large gatherings in the campus," the letter said. Visva Bharati spokesman Anirban Sarkar said "after getting the letter from MHRD we had no other option but to cancel the Basanto Utsav in the prevailing situation. However, we are grateful to the state government who had promised all help in holding the event." "We will organise it at a later date in future," he said.

"We welcome the EC decision as the safety of people is more important than anything else," Visva Bharati SFI leader Somnath Sau said. The teachers of the institution also said they were in favour of the move even though people of Bolpur and elsewhere in the state look forward to Basanto Utsav and Pous Mela every year.

Rabindranath Tagore had started 'Dol utsav' in his institution with colourful cultural programmes. The students of Visva-Bharti celebrate this festival with Tagore's 'Ore Grihobasi' song every year as thousands attend from different parts of the country and smear gulal on each other's face..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Infrared thermometers at DLF's buildings in Gurgaon Cyber City

Realty major DLF has installed infrared thermometers to screen visitors coming into its building premises in Cyber City here, whilst deferring events that require large public gatherings as a preventive measure against the spread of coronav...

First coronavirus case detected in Vatican: Holy See Spokesman

Vatican City, Mar 6 SputnikANI The first case of the novel coronavirus was detected in the Vatican, Holy See Spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Friday. This morning, all outpatient services of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of ...

Lufthansa slashes flights as coronavirus hits bookings

Deutsche Lufthansa will slash up to half the flights across its stable of airlines from April as passengers balk at flying for fear of contracting the coronavirus, the company said on Friday.In recent days, the Lufthansa Group has been expo...

WHO urges countries to make containing coronavirus "highest priority"

All countries should make containing the outbreak of COVID-19 their top priority, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday, pointing to Iran national action plan to combat one of the worlds worst outbreaks after a slow start. The U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020