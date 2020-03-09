Left Menu
Development News Edition

Precautionary measures against coronavirus taken at schools

“We have sent a circular to all our schools to provide guidelines on what to do in terms of general hygiene standards,” the Minister said.

Precautionary measures against coronavirus taken at schools
The Minister was briefing members of the media on the developments in the basic education sector, following the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) meeting that was held last week. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has assured South Africans that precautionary measures against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) are being taken at schools.

"We have sent a circular to all our schools to provide guidelines on what to do in terms of general hygiene standards," the Minister said.

Addressing a media briefing on Monday in Tshwane, the Minister said her department is in constant communication with the Department of Health as it's leading the interventions regarding the management of cases.

"There are basic things that we have advised schools to encourage learners to do such as washing their hands, covering their mouths when they cough, avoiding contact with sick people and avoiding touching their ears, eyes, and nose. Seek medical help if you are sick," Motshekga said.

She said as the Department of Health will communicate should any announcements be made specifically on the Coronavirus.

"We constantly communicate with the provinces, as far as the health department assessment we have not reached a level where we can panic. We are taking all the precautionary measures but we don't want to unnecessarily create panic when there is no need for it," she said.

The Minister was briefing members of the media on the developments in the basic education sector, following the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) meeting that was held last week.

Registration of undocumented learners

The Minister reminded all schools that the admission of undocumented learners in public schools is immediately realizable in terms of a judgment that was handed down in the matter in December 2019.

"Any school that does not admit undocumented learners, may be faced with litigation. We, therefore, urge all schools to comply with the court judgment," Motshekga said.

The Minister said the Department of Home Affairs will be visiting schools to register learners, who do not have identity documents.

"Parents and guardians are requested to assist in this regard. Do not leave children to their own devices. Assist the authorities to obtain all the necessary information required for registration of children by home affairs," she said.

Matric exams

The CEM has approved the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Senior Certificate examination calendars.

This year's NSC will begin on 19 October and will be concluded on 26 November.

The May/June 2020 matric re-write will take place from 4 May to 11 June. The results for these exams will be released on 30 July 2020.

"The 2020 timetables were also drafted after consultation with all religious organisations to accommodate their religious holidays. The council urges all learners and teachers to prepare for the examinations.

"Once again we appeal to members of the public to protect schools, especially during exam time, when additional measures need to be put in place to create a conducive environment for revision," Motshekga said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Chopra spends weekend with Nick Jonas, mom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent her weekend with her near and dear ones and thanked Natasha and Adar Poonawala for being the best host to give her chilling time. The 37-year-old actor shared the moment in an Instagram post, which she captioned ...

Two U.S. service members killed in Iraq during counter-ISIS mission

Two U.S. service members were killed in north central Iraq while accompanying Iraqi security forces on an mission targeting Islamic State, the U.S. military said in a statement on Monday attributing the deaths to enemy forces.The two U.S. m...

Turkey sentences ousted pro-Kurdish mayor to jail

The ousted mayor of Turkeys mainly Kurdish Diyarbakir province was sentenced on Monday to more than nine years in prison for membership of a terrorist organisation, a judicial source said. Selcuk Mizrakli, from the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democ...

Impact Asset Manager ThomasLloyd Reaches a Record High for Finance for Its Climate Projects - Client Funds Worth €330 Million Raised

ThomasLloyd, the impact investor and provider of climate-related finance, has raised 339 million from clients through its sustainable investment solutions in the 2019 financial year, representing a considerable year-on-year 2018 209 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020