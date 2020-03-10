Grayston Preparatory School to open doors after deep-cleaning

Grayston Preparatory School will today undergo a deep-cleaning process in preparation for re-opening its doors to learners on Wednesday.

On Monday, the school closed its doors after it emerged that a staff member came into contact with one of the people who tested positive for Coronavirus last week.

"As the department, we can confirm that Grayston Preparatory School will be opening its doors on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they will be doing what they refer to as deep cleaning," said Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The school's executive team met with representatives of the Grayston school board, the Gauteng Education Department, the Gauteng Health Department and the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa on Monday.

"We have also taken independent medical advice. Based on the advice received, the following actions will occur.

"The staff member in question will remain in self-imposed isolation for the quarantine period. At this stage, she remains asymptomatic and in good health. She will take guidance from the NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases] as to the protocol going forward," said Grayston Preparatory School in a statement on Monday.

The school stressed that according to information from experts, its staff, children, and parents are, at most, secondary or tertiary contacts and so are at very low risk.

"School will re-open on Wednesday and we look forward to the return of all our learners. On their return, children will receive age-appropriate guidance from their class teachers on general hygiene and precautionary measures in such situations," said the school.

As per its school policy, Grayston Preparatory advised parents that if their child is unwell, it is best to keep them at home and consult a medical practitioner.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

