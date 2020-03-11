Left Menu
Area9 and AACC Release COVID-19 Learning Module

Area9 Lyceum and the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) have released an adaptive learning module on COVID-19, using AACC Learning Lab for Laboratory Medicine on NEJM Knowledge+. 

The module addresses the origin of COVID-19, how it is transmitted, symptoms and differences in severity, complications, diagnosis, and prevention. The learning is now available at no cost to medical and laboratory professionals on the Area9 website.

"The adaptive learning module about COVID-19 is meant to inform and support the efforts of medical and laboratory professionals in their work to help contain and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus," said Nader Rifai, Ph.D., Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School and Director of Clinical Chemistry at Boston Children's Hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in commenting on the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 worldwide, stated: "Every effort to contain the virus and slow the spread saves lives. These efforts give health systems and all of society much needed time to prepare, and researchers more time to identify effective treatments and develop vaccines."

The COVID-19 adaptive learning module is also in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals—in particular, Goal No. 3 of the UN SDGs, which seeks to improve good health and wellbeing and calls for more efforts to eradicate a wide range of diseases and address emerging health issues.

"By leveraging our strengths and expertise in precision-learning methods that lead to learners building real capabilities, we are proud to be part of the effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Ulrik Juul Christensen, M.D., Executive Chairman of Area9 Lyceum.

This innovation in education was developed in 2017 through a collaboration between NEJM Knowledge+, which is a product of NEJM Group—a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society—the organization behind the New England Journal of Medicine, and AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine.

About Area9 Lyceum
Area9 Lyceum builds 21st century skills and competencies through the world's first four-dimensional learning platform, Area9 Rhapsode™. Based on more than 20 years of research into human factors and cognition, Area9 Lyceum's AI-based platform delivers truly personalized learning at scale - cutting training time in half, guaranteeing proficiency and making lasting impacts on careers and business outcomes.

About NEJM Group
NEJM Group creates high-quality medical resources for research, learning, practice, and professional development. Designed to meet the demand for essential medical knowledge and innovation among academic researchers and teachers, physicians, clinicians, executives, and others in health care, NEJM Group products include the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Journal Watch, NEJM Knowledge+, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Resident 360, and NEJM 医学前沿 (Yi Xue Qian Yan). NEJM Group is a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society. For more information, visit nejmgroup.org.

About AACC
The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) is a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare. AACC's leadership in education, advocacy and collaboration helps lab professionals adapt to change and do what they do best: provide vital insight and guidance so patients get the care they need.

