Presidency VC meets students agitating over hostel issue

Presidency University Vice- Chancellor Anuradha Lohia on Thursday met students agitating over quick renovation of three dilapidated wards of a hostel for the past two months, a university official said. Claiming that the VC did not give them any concrete assurance about their demands, the students said they would continue with the agitation.

Lohia met a delegation of students representatives at the second campus of the university at Rajarhat, and discussed with it the demands of renovation of three wards of the Hindu Hostel and reinstatement of eight sacked employees of the hostel. "We can say she addressed all the demands and there cannot be any immediate outcome of such issues. It takes time to arrive at a solution," the official said told PTI.

However, the agitating students said the VC did not give them any concrete assurance about their two demands. "The VC did not give any positive reply. She merely listened to us but did not commit anything. We will sit in a general body meeting and chalk out how to continue our agitation," Debabrata Mondal said on behalf of agitating students.

Thursday's discussion followed a 22-hour road blockade by the agitating students on March 5 and 6 in central Kolkata to press for their demands. The students had also gheraoed the VC in early February for two days.

On March 6, Lohia had said, "I can have a dialogue with the students only after they withdraw the blockade." She had said completing the renovation work of the three wards of the Hindu Hostel was not in the hands of the university authorities but the state PWD. The VC had not visited the main campus at College Street since the gherao and attending office at the second campus at Rajarhat, around 16 km away from central Kolkata.

