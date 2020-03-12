Coronavirus: Uttarakhand schools to remain closed till March 31

All schools in Uttarakhand have been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat, according to an order issued on Thursday. However, schools where board examinations are underway will remain open till the exams conclude, according to the order.

Pre-primary, primary, upper primary and high schools up to the Intermediate level will remain closed till March 31, School Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said in the order. The decision has been taken as a safety measure in view of the coronavirus threat, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.