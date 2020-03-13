Left Menu
Coronavirus: All classes, exams at IIT-Kanpur suspended till March 29

Coronavirus: All classes, exams at IIT-Kanpur suspended till March 29
With the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has decided to suspend all classes and exams as a precautionary measure till March 29, its director Abhay Karandikar said here on Friday. The mid-semester recess will be extended till March 29, Karandikar added.

Classes were scheduled to begin from March 16. All the students who have gone home and are planning to return to the campus in the next few days are advised not to return to the campus till March 29, the director said, adding that the situation will be reviewed periodically and necessary updates will be provided to all.

The students who have already returned to the campus are strongly advised to visit a nearby health centre, he said. The campus residents who are returning from vacation are also strongly advised to contact the health centre.

The students, who are staying on the campus, have been advised to stay inside the premises and avoid any travel outside until further instructions, he added..

