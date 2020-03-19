Left Menu
'Only critical cases should visit JIPMER in view of COVID-19'

In the wake of the spread of coronavirus, the Centrally sponsored JIPMER in Puducherry on Thursday asked only patients with critical ailments and requiring tertiary care should visit the hospital. Making this appeal through a circular, JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) said this was part of the precautionary steps to save patients from the spread of the novel COVID-19.

The hospital said around 10,000 patients visit the hospital every day for treatment. So, it is likely that the patients include those having symptoms of the virus. "There is, therefore, a real risk of those visiting JIPMERcatching the infection," the circular said.

It said patients with minor ailments seeking medical advice are discouraged from visiting the hospital in view of disproportionately high risk of exposure to infection, including CVID-19, in the crowded hospital. Specifically, elderly persons with such chronic ailments like diabetes, hypertension, cancer and heart diseases who are on regular and continued medication should avoid coming to the hospital simply for receiving drugs.

They are advised to get the medications from a nearby government hospital or from Jan Aushadi pharmacies at subsidised rate using a previous prescription from the hospital. Further, all patients who need only an elective non- urgent surgical procedure are advised to delay the visit till the Central government lifts restrictions.

Only patients with critical ailments needing tertiary care facilities should come as patients should understand the risk of exposure to a large hospital like JIPMER, the circular said..

