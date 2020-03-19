Left Menu
SFI urges Bengal HS council to provide masks, sanitizers

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 00:18 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:34 IST
The Students' Federation of India (SFI), on Thursday, urged the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education to provide enough masks and hand sanitizers to candidates of ongoing higher secondary examinations. All those associated with the examination process at the centres - students, venue supervisors, invigilators - should be provided with hand sanitizers and masks and the exam centres should be disinfected regularly, the student body state unit Secretary, Srijon Bhattacharya, said in a statement.

The CPI(M)s student wing also said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to send midday meal to the residences of all students should be carried out fairly and transparently. Enough sanitizers have been provided to different examination centres located across the state and spraying of disinfectants carried regularly, an official of The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) said.

The Higher Secondary examinations began on March 12 and will continue till March 27.

