JNU VC appeals to every member of varsity community to observe 'Janata Curfew'

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday appealed to every member of the varsity community to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22. The varsity on Thursday had asked students to vacate hostels within 48 hours.

"I request you, in solidarity with the entire nation, to observe the Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22, from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm," the VC said. He also urged the JNU community to clap and ring bells in their residences and balconies to express our appreciation for the staff of essential services in the campus as well as in the entire nation at 5 pm on Sunday. "This gesture from us will further energise and encourage these bravehearts who have pressed themselves in the service of the nation and of humanity. In these war-like times, together we shall fight this global pandemic to keep us all safe," he said.

Kumar said a large number of students have already left the campus. "I would like to assure the international students of JNU that their essential daily requirements like mess food and sanitary facilities will continue to be provided by the Inter Hall Adminstration," he said.

Meanwhile, the students' union representatives and hostel presidents had a meeting with the varsity administration and urged those students who cannot leave the campus to give the reasons in writing to their respective hostel wardens. Hostel presidents and other representatives have been asked to hold meetings with wardens and other hostel staff to stock supplies and food items.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University also directed hostellers to leave for their homes and urged international students to take a decision in their best interest. It also said exams and evaluation work will be rescheduled after March 31..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.