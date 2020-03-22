Meerut & Gorakhpur medical colleges authorised for Covid-19 tests: Minister

The Gorakhpur and Meerut medical colleges have been authorised by the Indian Council for Medical Research to conduct tests for coronavirus infections in the state, the state Health Minister Suresh Khanna said on Sunday

The diagnostic centres of medical colleges of Gorakhpur and Meerut have got the recognition as authorised coronavirus diagnostic centres by the ICMR," Uttar Pradesh Minister for Medical Education Suresh Khanna said in a statement

