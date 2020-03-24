Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Allow empty hostels to be used as quarantine facility, authorities to varsities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 12:57 IST
COVID-19: Allow empty hostels to be used as quarantine facility, authorities to varsities

With classes and exams suspended, and most of the hostels empty, state authorities have requested educational institutions to allow their hostels to be used as quarantine facilities to aid the fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus. The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the first one to accede to such a request, and four of its hostels and guest houses have already been turned into quarantine facilities.

"By an executive order, the collector has taken over several buildings on the campus as a designated quarantine for all flyers (C-category: that is, those without symptoms) coming into the city from various international destinations. The designated buildings are Vanvihar Guest house, H-18, the well maintained part of H-8 (B-wing), and the MTNL guest rooms," IIT Bombay said in an official communication. However, a similar request by authorities in Delhi was turned down by IIT Delhi, which said while students from different parts of country have gone back home, the international students are in hostels only. A quarantine facility has also been set up in Telangana's Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANNU) despite opposition from students and faculty members of the university.

They opposed the move saying it will put students on campus at risk and claimed that the university will have to be shut down for a longer period if quarantine facility is set up. Gautam Buddha University in UP's Greater Noida has opened quarantine facilities for suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 which can accommodate 150 people.

"Dr BR Ambedkar Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hostel-5 and Munshi Premchand Hostel will be used to quarantine infected people," an official of the university said. Similar facility is being set up at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) in Aurangabad. "The district administration has contacted us for using the university hostels as quarantine and isolation facilities in view of coronavirus, and we have given a go ahead for the same," university spokesperson Sanja Shinde said. Classes and exams across the educational institutions in the country are suspended till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The HRD Ministry on Monday directed Navodaya schools in the country to make their unoccupied hostels available to local authorities to be used as any kind of medical facility. "Assessing the current situation, I have advised Commissioner Navodaya Vidyalaya to make their hostels (where no students are staying) available for the respective district administrations, aiding them to fight COVID-19," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) had last week announced advancing the summer break in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The schools are now closed from to March 21-May 21. JNVs are fully residential and co-educational schools in every districts affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and operated by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry.

According to the Union health ministry, nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Thailand decrees state of emergency to control coronavirus

Thailands prime minister says his government has agreed to declare a state of emergency to implement stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his Cabinet agreed Tuesday at its weekly meeti...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Lawyers approach HC over restrictions on Delhi govt's advocates' welfare scheme

Several lawyers Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to extend the benefit of Chief Ministers Advocates Welfare Scheme to all lawyers enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi BCD irrespective of whet...

IIFA launches digital concert series amid coronavirus pandemic

To encourage people to stay at home and safe during the coronavirus outbreak, the International Indian Film Academy IIFA has started a digital concert series IIFAHumSabSaathHain. The series was launched on Sunday alongside PM Narendra Modis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020