HRD Ministry's offices and institutions to remain closed for 3 weeks

 Bureau heads & Division heads will ensure that all financial matters relating to releases, particularly salaries and pensions are cleared.

The HRD ministry has also directed that CBSE, NIOS, and NTA should work on a revised schedule of exams. Autonomous bodies and NCERT should draft alternate academic calendars. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of HRD has directed that in compliance of the order dated 24.3.2020 issued by MHA, all offices of Ministry of HRD and its autonomous institutions & subordinate offices shall remain closed for a period of 3 weeks. HOWEVER, all officers & staff shall be working from home as per the said order.

The HRD ministry has also directed that CBSE, NIOS, and NTA should work on a revised schedule of exams. Autonomous bodies and NCERT should draft alternate academic calendars.

(With Inputs from PIB)

