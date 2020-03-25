HRD Ministry's offices and institutions to remain closed for 3 weeks
Bureau heads & Division heads will ensure that all financial matters relating to releases, particularly salaries and pensions are cleared.
The Ministry of HRD has directed that in compliance of the order dated 24.3.2020 issued by MHA, all offices of Ministry of HRD and its autonomous institutions & subordinate offices shall remain closed for a period of 3 weeks. HOWEVER, all officers & staff shall be working from home as per the said order.
Bureau heads & Division heads will ensure that all financial matters relating to releases, particularly salaries and pensions are cleared.
The HRD ministry has also directed that CBSE, NIOS, and NTA should work on a revised schedule of exams. Autonomous bodies and NCERT should draft alternate academic calendars.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
- NIOS
- Ministry of HRD
- NCERT
ALSO READ
CBSE issues guidelines for rest of Board exams
CBSE directs board exam centres to ensure sitting arrangement with adequate distance between students.
Coronavirus: CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams till March 31
HRD Ministry orders CBSE, all educational institutions to postpone ongoing exams till Mar 31.
CBSE asks exam centres to ensure adequate distance between students, invigilators to use face masks