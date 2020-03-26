Defying lockdown, IIT-G continues construction on campus;

The IIT-Guwahati on Thursday was found to be carrying out full-fledged construction work on its campus defying the lockdown, prompting police to intervene and stop the activities, officials said. The premier institute is constructing its faculty apartments for some time now and did not stop even after the lockdown began, sources said.

After some faculty members objected, the IIT-Guwahati administration said that it was on the campus and "everything was under control", they said. Getting to know about it, the Assam Police's top rushed a team, comprising the officer-in-charge of North Guwahati police station and circle officer of North Guwahati, to the site.

"We got information from concerned citizens that construction work was underway on the Indian Institute of Technology campus despite the lockdown. A team visited the site and found that some work was going on," Additional Director General (Security) Harmeet Singh told PTI. The contractor and authorities concerned were counselled and the activities were stopped, he added.

"The work cannot begin till the lockdown is in place," Singh said, adding that no case was registered regarding the matter. Repeated calls made to IIT-Guwahati officials remained unanswered.

Markets, offices and other commercial establishment were mostly closed across Assam on Thursday. However, at many places people defied the lockdown and ventured out of their homes, prompting the police to use force..

