Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noted fisheries scientist A Ramachandran is dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:03 IST
Noted fisheries scientist A Ramachandran is dead
Representative Image

Noted Fisheries scientist and Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) Dr. A Ramachandran died due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Kalamasery here on Friday, the university said. Ramachandran, 61, had been the Fisheries Advisor to the Sultanate of Oman and expert member in many national and international fisheries councils and organizations.

Son of former Cochin Mayor and Congress veteran late K S N Menon, Ramachandran is survived by wife and a son. While being the Director of the School of Industrial Fisheries of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Ramachandran was elevated to the position of Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS in June 2016.

It was under his leadership that the first-ever International Blue Economy Congress in the country was held here in November last year. Ramachandran who secured his Post Doctoral from Delft Technical University, The Netherlands, had published over 300 internationally recognized research papers and authored many books in fisheries and guided as many as 132 research scholars to secure their PhDs.

A committed scientist, Ramachandran had led the researchers to study the plastic waste menace in Vembanad lake in Kerala. He had played a crucial role in starting over 20 postgraduate courses in KUFOS in various subjects related to Ocean Environment, Coastal Zone Management, Climate Change Studies, Environmental Science and Disaster Management, the university said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia announces $58-bln stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

Malaysia announced a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit 58.28 billion on Friday, its second in a month, to help cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.The number of confirmed infections in Malaysia has doubled this ...

UPDATE 2-S.Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown after first coronavirus deaths

South Africans woke up under lockdown on Friday, struggling to adapt to some of the toughest restrictions in the world as the country recorded its first coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases rose above 1,000. The 21-day lockdown came into ...

Lockdown address on Mar 24 Modi's best in terms of TV ratings

Prime Minister Narendra Modis address announcing the 21-day lockdown got more viewership than his previous televised addresses, including the demonetisation speech in 2016, according to BARC India ratings. On Tuesday, Modi announced a compl...

SpiceJet ready to operate flights from Delhi/Mumbai to Patna to ease suffering of Bihar's migrant workers, if govt agrees: CMD Ajay Singh.

SpiceJet ready to operate flights from DelhiMumbai to Patna to ease suffering of Bihars migrant workers, if govt agrees CMD Ajay Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020