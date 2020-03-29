Left Menu
Odisha govt to train MBBS students for treatment of COVID-19

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 17:39 IST
Facing a shortage of doctors, the Odisha government has decided to give training to MBBS students so that they can be deployed in hospitals meant for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a top official said on Sunday. In the first phase, MBBS students of government establishments would be trained. Private medical colleges will also be required to train doctors and students simultaneously, he said.

"Considering the dearth of doctors, it has been decided that seventh, eighth and ninth semester MBBS students of all medical colleges will be trained who could be deployed in case a need arises, an order issued by state Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said. It is also necessary to train the medical community, doctors, paramedics and others who will be involved in the direct management of patients in COVID-19 hospitals and isolation wards of various health facilities, the order said.

Considering the nature of the disease, extreme care and caution, as well as a professional approach, need to be adopted. Therefore, it is decided that intensive training of the personnel with available protocols will be conducted, he said in the order. Senior IAS officers Anu Garg and Bhupendra Singh Poonia have been appointed for carrying out the assignment.

In another effort to bolster medical services in the wake of the coronavirus threat, the state government is set to appoint a large number of qualified specialists, MBBS doctors, staff nurses and other paramedics on a short term contract, an official said. The process for the appointments has already begun, he said.

This apart, the state government has invited senior professionals with long experience of working in large corporate initiatives in health care, hospital infrastructure, international logistics to be part of the drive against the deadly virus..

