Coronavirus outbreak: CBSE employees contribute Rs 21 lakh to PM CARES fund

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced its decision to contribute Rs 21 lakh collected from employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salary to the PM CARES Fund to aid the government's efforts in the fight against coronavirus. "While Group- A employees have donated two-days salary and Group- B and C employees have contributed one day Salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund),” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in the statement.

"The country is facing Corona Virus (COVID-19) Pandemic of unprecedented magnitude posing serious threat to the health, life and economic security of millions of people in the Country," he said. With fresh deaths in six states, the death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 25 and the total number of cases to 979 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.