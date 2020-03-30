COVID-19: DU to contribute one day's salary of its staffers to PM relief fund

The Delhi University on Monday proposed to contribute one day's salary of its staffers to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The university has also formed a task force to take stock of the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic and to make recommendations towards academic and administrative responsibilities in the emerging circumstances.

The Delhi University said enormous financial resources will be required by the Centre to combat the emerging situation and to help fellow citizens. "The university has proposed to contribute one day's salary of teaching and non-teaching staff to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF)," it said in a statement.

"In this context, a mobile app is being developed so that employees who wish to contribute more to PMNRF in such unprecedented circumstances can do the needful," the statement said. To provide learning support to the students, DU has integrated Google Services to the university's domain.

Two major apps -- Google Classes and Google Hangout -- have been integrated which can be used by all the faculty members to teach the students, using their email to access, according to the statement. The university said it has made arrangements to provide all basic amenities to students staying in hostels.

"Mess facility is operational in university-maintained hostels," the statement said. The World University Services (WUS) Health Centre at North Campus has facility of doctors, paramedics and ambulance available round the clock.

The WUS Health Centre at South Campus, East Delhi (Dr BR Ambedkar College) and West Delhi (Shivaji College) have doctors and paramedics..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.