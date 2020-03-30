Delhi govt to promote students till class 8 without exams

The Delhi government on Monday announced that students from nursery to class 8 will be promoted to the next class in the national capital. In a joint digital press conference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia said online classes for students of class 12 will begin from first week of April.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said the students of government schools will be promoted according to the 'no detention policy' under the Right To Education. Exams of up to class 8 could not be held due to the recent violence in northeast Delhi which was followed by the coronavirus outbreak, he said. "However, the students from nursery to class 8 will be imparted reading, writing and speaking skills through the help of technology, teachers and their parents," he said.

"Students will be assigned activities through SMS or IVR which they will have to do and maintain in a notebook. After the schools reopen, these activities will be used in internal assessment of the students," he said. The deputy chief minister said that teachers of theses classes will be in touch with the students through phone.

For class 12 students, the Delhi government will start online classes from first week of April and students will be given funds for purchasing internet data packs. "Every day, two subjects will be taught. The students will require to register on an online platform, link of which would be sent to them... We will give funds to the students to purchase data packs," he said.

"We are also preparing for such classes through TV channels, if required," Sisodia said. Noting that online classes for class 10 will begin later, Sisodia said the government was consulting the CBSE on how to start such classes for class 9 students as well.

There are more than 1,200 government schools in the national capital..

