Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to promote students till class 8 without exams

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:59 IST
Delhi govt to promote students till class 8 without exams

The Delhi government on Monday announced that students from nursery to class 8 will be promoted to the next class in the national capital. In a joint digital press conference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia said online classes for students of class 12 will begin from first week of April.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said the students of government schools will be promoted according to the 'no detention policy' under the Right To Education. Exams of up to class 8 could not be held due to the recent violence in northeast Delhi which was followed by the coronavirus outbreak, he said. "However, the students from nursery to class 8 will be imparted reading, writing and speaking skills through the help of technology, teachers and their parents," he said.

"Students will be assigned activities through SMS or IVR which they will have to do and maintain in a notebook. After the schools reopen, these activities will be used in internal assessment of the students," he said. The deputy chief minister said that teachers of theses classes will be in touch with the students through phone.

For class 12 students, the Delhi government will start online classes from first week of April and students will be given funds for purchasing internet data packs. "Every day, two subjects will be taught. The students will require to register on an online platform, link of which would be sent to them... We will give funds to the students to purchase data packs," he said.

"We are also preparing for such classes through TV channels, if required," Sisodia said. Noting that online classes for class 10 will begin later, Sisodia said the government was consulting the CBSE on how to start such classes for class 9 students as well.

There are more than 1,200 government schools in the national capital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

200-bed quarantine centre to be ready soon: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said a 200-bed emergency quarantine centre in the state will soon be ready. Singh inspected the site where the facility is being constructed at Langthabal in Imphal West district.A 23-year-old ...

U.S. health experts pushed strongly for Trump to extend coronavirus restrictions -Fauci

White House health experts argued strongly with President Donald Trump to extend a stay-at-home order for Americans fighting the spread of the coronavirus so the country could start seeing the rates of infection come down, a top U.S. health...

Hungary's PM secures open-ended emergency powers to fight coronavirus

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday secured the right to rule by decree after his Fidesz party passed a law in parliament granting him open-ended extra powers to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation extending a state ...

EU urges countries to open borders to seasonal farm workers

EU countries should allow the hundreds of thousands of seasonal migrant workers who plant or harvest crops to cross borders despite national measures to contain the coronavirus, the European Commission said on Monday. Countries across the 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020