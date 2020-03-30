HRD Ministry asks NTA to postpone last date of applications for exams

The HRD Ministry on Monday directed the National Testing Agency to postpone the last date of acceptance of applications for multiple exams conducted by it, including UGC NET and JNU entrance test, amid the coronavirus pandemic. "To enable students to fill up their application forms during these testing times, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the last date of acceptance of applications of ICAR Exam, JNU Entrance Exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCHM JEE, IGNOU PhD and Management Entrance Exams by 1 month," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted

The country is under a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to contain coronavirus outbreak

The virus has infected 1,071 people and claimed 29 lives, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

